This St. Louis Restaurant is a Ranch Lover’s Dream with 33 Flavors

If you're from the midwest there's a pretty good chance you're familiar with ranch dressing. It's the condiment that goes on pretty much anything. Need something to dip your wings in? Ranch. Want to add some zest to your pizza? Dip it in ranch. Need the perfect dressing for your salad? You're in luck, ranch works for that too. It's truly very versatile.

I'm a big fan of the midwest's favorite salad dressing. Recently I decided to broaden my horizons and try flavored ranch. I grabbed a bottle of a new (well new to me) ranch I saw on the shelf at the grocery store and it was called Twisted Ranch, it was "Garlic Smashed Buffalo" flavored. It was really good! One of my favorite things to do with it was to make a grilled chicken wrap and use it as the sauce. What I didn't realize was that Twisted Ranch wasn't just a brand of ranch dressing I'd find on the grocery store shelf, it's an actual restaurant.

Melissa/TSM

Recently I took a quick day trip over to St. Louis to check out IKEA, and for lunch, we decided to try Twisted Ranch, and trust me when I say I was shocked when I saw their menu. This place doesn't just have a few flavors of ranch, they serve up 33 different flavors, and their entire menu is served with their ranch. We even did a "flight of ranch" where we chose 13 different flavors, and it was served on a spinning tray with fries.

I ended up going with their Southwest Chicken Fajita Ranch Wrap, it was delicious, but after a flight of ranch for an appetizer (which 4 of us split) I was so full I could only eat half of the wrap. You can purchase their ranch by the bottle at the restaurant, but if you're in the Evansville area I've seen them periodically at Schnucks. But if you're a ranch lover, this restaurant is definitely worth the stop in STL!

