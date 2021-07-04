Magical Moments Bring Students and Cops Together at Walt Disney World

Fireworks Returned to Disney’s Magic Kingdom, but that wasn’t the most magical thing that happened at Disney this week. Don't get me wrong, seeing that the fireworks shows are back after over 400 days is a big deal and another sign that we are getting back to normal. I've been following the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney trip, and I have to share some of that Disney magic with you.

After watching this amazing 'Happily Ever After' fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom, Chief Billy Bolin shared a couple of conversations with students that were moved by the show.

“That was Magical, no, really, it was magical” - Ja’Shawn

“Billy……….Thank you!” - Tyler

"To watch these kids stand in the rain, smile ear to ear, and sing every word as they watch the fireworks over Cinderella’s Castle truly is magical. And it was the first time anyone has watched these fireworks in 473 days." - Chief Bolin

Get our free mobile app

You might be wondering how taking students to Walt Disney World helps connect them with cops. Evansville Police Department's Assistant Chief, Phil Smith, shared his experience with the program.

How does the connection work? First you introduce yourselves and tell each other about yourselves. Then you realize how much you have in common. Then you talk more and learn about the differences you have. Despite having those differences each of you learn to see how the other thinks and why they think that way. Then you joke, then you laugh. Then you just want to see the other do well at everything they do. And that's how Cops Connect with Kids.

EPD Taylor M.

Elsa and Anna had nothing on Ka’Liyah and Cymone at the Frozen Sing-Along.

Cops Connecting with Kids 2021 Disney Trip The mission of Cops Connecting with Kids Inc. is to build positive relationships between members of the law enforcement profession and the youth in their local communities, through open and honest channels of communication, mentorship, and connectivity.