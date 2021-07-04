Magical Moments Bring Students and Cops Together at Walt Disney World
Fireworks Returned to Disney’s Magic Kingdom, but that wasn’t the most magical thing that happened at Disney this week. Don't get me wrong, seeing that the fireworks shows are back after over 400 days is a big deal and another sign that we are getting back to normal. I've been following the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney trip, and I have to share some of that Disney magic with you.
After watching this amazing 'Happily Ever After' fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom, Chief Billy Bolin shared a couple of conversations with students that were moved by the show.
“That was Magical, no, really, it was magical” - Ja’Shawn
“Billy……….Thank you!” - Tyler
You might be wondering how taking students to Walt Disney World helps connect them with cops. Evansville Police Department's Assistant Chief, Phil Smith, shared his experience with the program.
How does the connection work? First you introduce yourselves and tell each other about yourselves. Then you realize how much you have in common. Then you talk more and learn about the differences you have. Despite having those differences each of you learn to see how the other thinks and why they think that way. Then you joke, then you laugh. Then you just want to see the other do well at everything they do. And that's how Cops Connect with Kids.
Elsa and Anna had nothing on Ka’Liyah and Cymone at the Frozen Sing-Along.