Indiana’s New Cheese Trail is Now Open – Here’s How to Follow the Cheddar Brick Road

It almost seems to gouda to be true, but it's a real thing - Indiana's Cheese Trail is open for swissness. I know, I know, that's already two really bad cheese puns in the first sentence. Let me apologize now because I can guarantee there will be more to come.

I've heard of other kinds of 'trails' before - like a bourbon trail or a golf trail - but I have never heard of a cheese trail. Is this a thing in other parts of the country? Well, it's a thing here in Indiana, and now it's all I can think about.

What Is the Indiana Cheese Trail?

The Indiana Cheese Trail gives Hoosiers, and cheese lovers from around the world, a chance to visit 10 of the state's finest creameries and dairy farms and sample some of the best cheeses Indiana has to offer. The trail starts (or finishes, depending on your perspective) way up north in Middlebury, IN, and stretches all the way down to Dale, here in southern Indiana, with several stops in between. Here's a list, from North to South.

Heritage Ridge Creamery in Middlebury, IN

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola, IN

Schnabeltier in Rochester, IN

Fair Oaks Farms in Fair Oaks, IN

Hufford Family Dairy in Manchester, IN

Golfo Di Napoli in Warren, IN

Trader's Point Creamery in Zionsville, IN

Tulip Tree Creamery in Indianapolis, IN

Jacobs and Brichford in Connersville, IN

Steckler Grassfed Farms in Dale, IN

It sounds un-brie-lievable, doesn't it? Take my curd for it, it is real. I'm almost done, so I'm trying to squeeze a few more puns while I can. Hopefully, my fun wordplay will lift your spirits if you're feeling bleu.

Visit Indiana Cheese Trail online to see the official map and to learn more about each of these stops along the cheddar brick road. You bring the wine, I'll bring the crackers, and I'll see you on the trail!

