You Can Play Basketball In Adam Sandler’s New Movie

You could be a part of Adam Sandler's new movie on Netflix.

As you know, Adam Sandler has been putting out movies exclusively with Netflix for a while. To be honest, they haven't been too bad either. His latest film that he is working on with Netflix is called "Hustle". In this movie, according to IMDb, Adam Sandler plays "a washed-up basketball scout discovers a phenomenal streetball player while in China and sees the prospect as his opportunity to get back into the NBA."

It's no secret that Adam is a huge fan of basketball, so it's only fitting that he finally has a basketball movie. I mean he's done a movie about golf and two about football. Why not add a basketball movie to the list?

Anyway, Adam and his production team are looking for "highly skilled" basketball players to be a part of "Hustle". I know that we have quite a few great basketball players in the area who would love to show off their skills alongside Adam Sandler.

Now, there are a few rules in order to try out, you must be a male, between the ages of 18 and 30, and you can't already be playing in the NCAA due to NCAA eligibility rules.

These tryouts for Adam's movie will be held in mid-July in Delaware, so you'll have to do a bit of traveling...but it's the opportunity of a lifetime! Filming starts at the end of August in Philadelphia and all people hired to be in this film will be paid.

If you would love to be in a movie with Adam Sandler where you get to play basketball, and get paid, everything you need to know about this opportunity can be found in the post below!

