Breathtaking Storyville Gardens Theme Park Coming to Nashville [VIDEO]

Long before we had the internet to read articles and learn about the world, we had books. Yes, I know we still have books, but it is difficult to get really motivated to read an entire book. We are so used to skimming through short articles and posts. What if there was a theme park designed to encourage reading? While it is only in the planning phase, Storyville Gardens theme park will spark your imagination and get you excited about books again.

DeLisa Guerrier with Guerrier Development explains more about this exciting project that is expected to be complete by 2025. Her company is working with the design team that's worked with Universal Studios, Disney, and Marvel.

The renderings of Storyville Gardens remind me a lot of Epcot at Walt Disney World. It features adventures from the four corners of the world.

Prepare to embark on a majestic adventure. Experience thrills for all ages from rides, shows, live entertainment, interactive attractions and culinary journeys that will surely awaken the imagination.

Storyville

I love the concept and the fact that this will add more family activities and entertainment to Nashville. The interesting part is that the location is still to be determined. It's going to take a large chunk of property to build the theme park. There are also new retail shops, restaurants, and hotels in the master plan.

storyville youtube

