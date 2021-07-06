Evansville Police Seeking Suspect in July 4th Gas Station Robbery

It was anything but a happy 4th of July for one Evansville convenience store employee.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the suspect captured on surveillance cameras and pictured above entered the Chuckles convenience store at 1601 South Weinbach Avenue, at the intersection of Weinbach and Covert Avenue, and demanded money from the clerk working behind the counter.

A press release provided to the media from the EPD describes the suspect as "a black male wearing a white t-shirt, dark color pants, a white turban, and a yellow color scarf or towel wrapped around his face." The "turban" appears to be a do-rag of some type.

The press release went on to say the suspect demanded money from the clerk, which they gave him, and he left the store on foot. The release did not say whether or not the suspect was carrying a weapon however, the clerk told officers who responded to the call they believed he was concealing one under his shirt. Looking at the photo in the middle in the collage above, it does appear the suspect is concealing something under his shirt around the right side of his chest.

An EPD K-9 unit arrived on the scene in an effort to pick up the suspect's scent but was unable to track him.

The identity of the suspect is still unknown at this time. If you have any information that could help investigators identify and locate the individual responsible, contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7979, or contact the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

