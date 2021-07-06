100th Vanderburgh County Fair Kicks Off July 26, 2021

The Vanderburgh County Fair is an Evansville area tradition and while 2020 should have been the 100th year for the Vanderburgh County Fair, Covid had other plans. Fortunately, organizers have been hard at work getting ready to bring the 100th fair to life in 2021 and it all kicks off July 26, 2021.

Scott Berry, President of the Vanderburgh County Fair said on the official fair website that organizers have been hard at work to make the 100th year of the fair the best it can be,

Your fair association has been busy planning and re-planning the 100th fair. Our plan is to bring you the best fair with your safety in mind... ...While you are on the grounds this year, you will find hand sanitizing and hand wash stations throughout the fairgrounds for your use. ...It may not look exactly as in years past but I guarantee a great time for you and your family!

Tickets Start at $10 a Day

So now that you're excited about the event's return for its 100th iteration July 26 - 31, 2021, you'll need to get tickets. Single-day admission will set you back just $10 and it includes all entertainment taking place the day of admission. If you'd like to attend multiple days throughout the week, a season pass may be a better value at $30. Children 9 and under are free every day. You can purchase your tickets at the 4H Center box office, at the 4H Extension Office located in Darmstadt or at any area Schnucks location.

The amusement rides, of course, are part of the annual fair tradition. If you or your kids plan to ride, you can expect to shell out $3 for a single ride ticket, $25 for ten tickets, $45 for twenty tickets or to get the most bang for your adrenaline-loving heart, purchase a daily ride armband for $22 - the armbands are good for the day of purchase only and do not transfer to the following day.

Safety Plays an Important Role for Everyone

If you plan to attend there are some things you should definitely leave at home. Firearms and alcoholic beverages are strictly prohibited from being brought onto the fairgrounds. And with the exception of service animals or those that are entered into competition at the fair, animals are not allowed either so don't bring your pet poodle to the fair.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Vanderburgh County Fair does ask that everyone practice social distancing, maintaining a distance of 6 feet. It is also advised that those who plan to attend should self-monitor for Covid symptoms prior to attending the fair. The official website says,

If you have any of these symptoms or have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive with COVID-19, please stay home.

They also ask that you wear a mask and that you make use of the hand sanitation stations that will be present across the fairgrounds.

The 100th Vanderburgh County Fair kicks off at 3pm on Monday, July 26th with daily events, competitions, events, and entertainment. To view the full schedule of events, visit VanderburghCountyFair.com.

