Splashin’ Safari Voted One of the Best Water Parks in the Nation
USA Today released the 10 best outdoor water parks in the nation today, and Splashin' Safari landed on that list.
We all know how wonderful Splashin' Safari is. There's so much fun to be had whenever you visit. From floating down the lazy river to chilling in the wave pools, the six massive water slides, and their three awesome water coasters, Splashin' Safari is a great time for everyone in the entire family.
It's no secret to us here in the Evansville area how awesome Splashin' Safari is, and apparently, it's no secret to the rest of the country either. Once again, the water park in Santa Claus, Indiana has found itself in the USA Today's Top Ten Best Water Parks in the Country!
Splashin' Safari landed number three on the list this year. Ranking that high with all of the other water parks we have in the nation, is a tremendous honor. This isn't the first time that Splashin' Safari has made the USA Today's list. In fact, they have landed at the very top of the Best Outdoor Water Park in the Country list twice in the past. The list confirms what we here in the Tri-State already knew...that Splashin' Safari is AWESOME!
The top 10 winners in the category Best Outdoor Water Park are as follows:
- Aquatica Orlando - Orlando
- Lost Island Waterpark - Waterloo, Iowa
- Splashin' Safari - Santa Claus, Ind.
- Water Country USA - Williamsburg, Va.
- Dollywood's Splash Country - Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Island H2O Live! - Kissimmee, Florida
- Rapids Water Park - Riviera Beach, Fla.
- Adventure Island - Tampa
- Noah's Ark - Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
- Schlitterbahn - New Braunfels, Texas
