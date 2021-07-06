Winner Winner, Chicken Dinner – Guy Fieri’s ‘Chicken Guy!’ Restaurant Opening Soon in Nashville

If you haven't noticed by now, Guy Fieri does not slow down. Ever since he won season 2 of 'The Next Food Network Star' in 2006, he has been unstoppable. Yes, I watched that season, and I've been a fan from the beginning, but it's ok if you want to jump on the bandwagon.

Not even the pandemic could stop Guy from filming his shows 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' and 'Guy's Grocery Games'. He simply created new versions of both shows from his house! Plus, Guy continues to help raise money for the Restaurant Relief Fund, so the restaurants we love can reopen. I did lure you in with chicken, so let's get to that, shall we?

LIBERTY

Chicken Guy! is a casual, order at the counter restaurant specializing in Guy's special chicken tenders and 22 different sauces. There is also a mac & cheese side, fries, salads and for dessert, you'll want a Flavortown milkshake.

Let's look inside, and see what's so special about Chicken Guy!

This is the closest I may ever come to getting a pic with Guy #lifegoals

Liberty at Chicken Guy

There are currently only four Chicken Guy! locations, but there are 5 more slated to open soon, including one in Nashville, TN. I have eaten at the Disney Springs location, and it's always quite busy. Trust me, the chicken is worth the 2 1/2 hour drive to downtown Nashville.

D. DEWIG

This location has been in the works since 2019. Construction was affected by the downtown bombing and of course the pandemic. If all goes as planned, Chicken Guy! Nashville should be open this summer at the corner of Second Avenue North and Commerce Street. Oh, and if you know someone in Nashville that is looking for a job, they are currently hiring.

