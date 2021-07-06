Boonville and Huntingburg Voted One of the Best High School Gyms in Indiana

There were 68 high school gyms in Indiana that were up for the Best High School Gym in Indiana, and we now know the final results.

Visit Indiana recently held a contest where they wanted to find the best high school gyms in the state of Indiana. The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame curated a list of 68 gyms to include for the voting.

Of these 68 gyms, several of them are located in the Tri-State area. Gyms nominated in our area are:

Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium - Southridge High School

The Hatchet House - Washington High School

Jack Butcher Sports Arena - Loogootee High School

Evansville Mater Dei High School Gym

Boonville Gym - Boonville High School

Jasper High School Gymnasium

Barr-Reeve High School Gym

Bryan Taylor Arena - Tell City High School

Visit Indiana released the top 10 high school gyms based on your votes. Two of the top ten gyms come from right here in the Evansville area. I'm super excited to see my alma mater, Boonville High School, come in at number 10 on this list. That gym is a very special place. It was built in 1958, hosted so many basketball games, events, and even a former president of the United States! It's actually a pretty good-sized gym too. The Boonville High School Gym seats 5,650 fans... which's enough seats for a concert if the opportunity arises.

The second gym from the Evansville area that landed on the top ten list, is the Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium, home of Southridge High School. This gym was built in 1951 and holds 6,000 fans. I was just there last year for a basketball game, and in many ways, it reminded me of Boonville's gym, although it's just a little bigger.

Both gyms are so deserving of being on this list. If you'd like to see what other high school gyms made the top 10 in the state, you can do so by clicking here.

