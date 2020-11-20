Turn Plastic Hangers Into Beautiful DIY Snowflake Christmas Decoration – Here’s How To Make It

Bring on the snowflakes! Yes, I love snow. Can't wait until we see the first snowflakes of 2020 in the Tristate. Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow.

I know that is an unpopular opinion, especially living among so many beach bunnies. May of my friends only vacation at the beach. I prefer to vacation in the mountains. If it's Fall or winter, that is even better. A snowy mountain vacation is, to me, the perfect vacation. It's romantic, cozy and beautiful. My favorite place to go to view and enjoy snowy mountains is Vermont.

My first weeding was a winter themed event. The decorations were full of white poinsettias, ice crystals and snowflakes. I spent a good amount of money on the decorations and I bought most of them right after Christmas. I wish I had thought of this amazing and simple craft. It's literally white plastic hangers made to form a large, beautiful snowflake winter/Christmas decoration. My new friend, Lyn, is the genius behind this DIY craft. It only takes six simple steps to make one.