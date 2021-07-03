Try Using An Onion To Clean Your Grill Grates

It's grilling season, so here's a grilling hack that you might want to try out next time you fire up the grill.

Grilling has become quite the hobby of mine as of late. I've used gas grills, a Weber charcoal grill, and more recently a pellet grill. They all are great and get their job done in their own way. I'd much rather use my Weber or pellet grill than a gas grill just because I feel like food tastes better on them. Whatever grill you use, one thing that you must do is clean the grill grates before cooking each time.

I'd be lying if I said that I didn't clean my grill grates with a wire brush. It's what I have always used and it gets the job done. However, using wire brushes to clean your grates can be dangerous. According to ConsumerReports.org, an estimated 1,700 Americans went to the ER from 2002-2014 after accidentally ingesting wire bristles that made their way into their grilled food. You can read more about that by clicking here. There are several alternatives to wire brushes such as plastic bristle brushes and the Earthstone GrillStone. However, I just found out about another way you can clean your grates that not only works but adds a little extra flavor to the grates too.

According to My Recipies, you should try cleaning your grill grates with an onion. Yes, an onion! First off, you are going to want to heat up your grill. Then, cut an onion in half and stick a long grilling fork into the end of the onion. rub the cut side of the onion along the grates to remove the grime and access food. My Recipies also says that you can remove those "tough spots" by spraying the grates with lemon juice or white vinegar as the extra acidity helps with the cleaning process.

Oh, and if you're using a charcoal grill, don't waste that cut onion by throwing it away after you clean the grates. Toss it into the coals after your done to add some extra flavor to your food. Genius, right?

This is a game-changer! With the 4th of July weekend coming up, this is the perfect time to give this grilling hack a try. I know that I will be trying this out next time I fire up the grill.

(H/T- My Recipies)

