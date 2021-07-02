World UFO Day marks the anniversary of an alien allegedly crash landing in Roswell, New Mexico, back in 1947. Since that time, aliens have crept in and out of our consciousness every time there is a UOF sighting around the world. Most recently, the United States government declassified its top-secret classified files on UFOs. Oh, by the way, we are to know to refer to Unidentified Flying Objects as UFP's, or Unidentified Flying Phenomenon.

The documents really didn't answer the most important questions, Do aliens really exist? and Does the government have any proof that they do or don't exist? Well, all we really got out of the documents was our government doesn't really know either. Out of something like 146 reported sightings that were investigated, only ONE was given an evidence-based explanation. The rest of the sightings revealed no explanation.

So, we are right back where e started. Nobody, unless you have encountered one yourself, knows for sure if UFPs and aliens really do exist.

But, what if they DO exist? And, what if they landed on Earth tomorrow? What would you do? How would you react?

A poll was taken by SWNS Digital and some of the answers are pretty funny, considering we have no idea what we are up against. The aliens may have super strength or can move like liquid, maybe even appear invisible. And, there will be no negotiating with them, they probably won't understand anything we say, it's not like the movies.

I put together a list of some of my favorites answers from the poll and a few of my own.

What Would You Do If Aliens Landed On Earth?

