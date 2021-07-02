How To Get Paid To Go Camping

Once we bought our camper and have enjoyed time away in the outdoors, I have had this dream of living full-time in an RV. I'm serious. I want to sell most everything we have and travel/live out of our camper. Now I just have to convince WKDQ to let me do the morning show remotely, from anywhere in the county, while sitting at a picnic table, sipping my coffee, and breathing in the fresh air every morning. Odds are they would hate this idea. But, a girl can dream.

Photo by manny PANTOJA on Unsplash

Wouldn't that be great though, traveling around the county and writing articles about the cool things I find? You would like that, wouldn't you? Yes, I knew you would. Now, we have to convince them. Anyway, I digress.

Anyway, see how not living y dream of RV life is affecting me. I'm a mess. I'm insecure and not confident... Is it working? Do you think they are falling for my act? You're right, probably not.

Ok, back to you getting paid to camp. Here's the deal.

SleepJunkie.com wants to pay the right person $1500 to camp for three days at one of three campsites with all expenses paid. This is to help them learn how the outdoors affects your sleep. They say they are taking applicants from all over the world as long as you are fluent in English. Apply here.

Granted this three-day weekend job won't allow you to sell your things and hit the road, but it's a cool opportunity. In meantime, if you are like me and want to live the nomad life, but still have to pay your bills and travel expenses, here are some jobs you can do while traveling.

What To Travel Full-Time? Here Are The Best Remote Jobs

The Best Places for Camping in the Tri-State

8 Must-Have Items for Your Next Camping Trip

Incredible Kentucky Swinging Bridge

Waterfalls of Shawnee National Forest