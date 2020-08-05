Trixie Needs a Foster Home [103 GBF PC Pound Puppy of the Week]

Trixie is about a year and half old and weighs about 50 pounds. This sweet girl is looking for a foster home so she can undergo heartworm treatment. Here's what PC Pound Puppies have to say about Trixie:

Trixie is a very happy girl and enjoys both humans and dogs but she hasn't been tested with cats. She hasn't been tested with kids yet but we think she would do just fine. She takes treats gently and has no food aggression. She loves to play! We would love to report more when we learn more. We are always looking for foster homes so we can determine if the dogs are house and crate trained. Go to pcpoundpuppies.com if you would like to foster or try our two week trial. Unfortunately, she has tested positive for heartworms so we will get her started on a treatment when we can get her into a foster home.

See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.