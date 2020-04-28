TRAFFIC ALERT: INDOT Closing Ramp at Highway 41 and I-69 Starting Monday

Hopping onto to I-69 from Highway 41 is going to take a little extra time starting Monday as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will shut down one ramp to start work on what they call a "bridge rehabilitation project."

The ramp being closed is the one that takes you onto northbound I-69 from northbound Highway 41, which begins shortly after you cross the Indiana-Kentucky state line past Ellis Park if you're coming to Evansville from Henderson.

The ramp will be closed around the clock according to a press release from INDOT, with work expected to be finished near the beginning of June, weather permitting, of course.

While they don't specify exactly how drivers will be able to get to northbound I-69 from that stretch of Highway 41, they do say detour signs will be in place utilizing the other parts of the interchange.

My guess is (and I strongly emphasize the word "guess") you'll have to take the next exit to get on southbound I-69, then take the ramp to southbound Highway 41, before finally taking taking the ramp onto northbound 69. Like this:

(Google Maps)

Again, that's purely a guess on my part. Whatever plan they have in mind, be prepared for it to add an extra minute or two to your commute.

[Source: Indiana Department of Transportation]