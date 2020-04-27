Did You See Strange Lights Over the Tri-State? Here’s What You Saw

I saw several people posting on Facebook pictures and videos of strange lights in the night sky. They looked like stars in a line, but they were moving. It happened in our area around 9:00 last night. So what was it?

According to the National Weather Service, what you saw wasn't an alien invasion or anything like that, you likely saw Starlink satellites which travel in a straight line. So what are Starlink satellites? According to Forbes they're satellites launched by Elon Musk's company SpaceX. The satellites have been sent into orbit to beam the internet to earth.

So good news! On top of the madness that has been the year 2020 so far (and it's not even May yet) we currently don't have an alien invasion on top of our pandemic...sooooo positives?

Check out the video below to see what these satellites look like, as you may see them again in the coming months.