Love the 812 Hosting Food Drive for The Evansville Rescue Mission

Right now, things are tight for lots of families. To help combat the need for food that The Evansville Rescue Mission is facing, the local service organization Love the 812 is hosting a food drive in the Newburgh/Chandler area this week.

You can drop off your non-perishable food items, bread, and toiletries at The Refuge Christian Church on the corner of Bell and Telephone Rd right down the road from the Newburgh Walmart.

We NEED your help! We will be having a food drive starting today till the end of the month! Go through your pantries! Pick up a couple extra things at the store this week! The Rescue Mission is needing extras right now with all this going on! They are in need of canned goods, non-perishables, bread, and TOILETRY items! Please help! We will be at The Refuge Christian Church every week day from 4:00pm-6:00pm and Sunday from 1:00pm-3:30pm for drop offs. We will be collecting through April 30th!