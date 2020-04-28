Indiana Dept of Transportation Cancels Virtual Career Fair

People all over the world are feeling COVID-19's impact to the economy. And the State of Indiana is no exception. Today, INDOT sent out a cancellation about their upcoming job fair.

The Indiana Department of Transportation's virtual career fair scheduled for Thursday, April 30, has been canceled due to the recent hiring freeze implemented by the State of Indiana. The event will be rescheduled for a later date, once hiring resumes.

Here are some places in the tri-state that ARE hiring.

Alcoa

Custom Staffing

Visiting Nurse Plus

Wal-Mart

Meier

Target

Kroger/Ruler

Instant Cart

Amazon (Work Remotely)

Dollar General

Berry Plastics

Sunset Funeral Home

Comfort Keepers

Apex Behavioral Services

Senior Helpers

Two Men and a Truck

Lowes

Painter

Innovative Staff Solutions

Farbest Foods

The Fresh Market