Indiana Dept of Transportation Cancels Virtual Career Fair
People all over the world are feeling COVID-19's impact to the economy. And the State of Indiana is no exception. Today, INDOT sent out a cancellation about their upcoming job fair.
The Indiana Department of Transportation's virtual career fair scheduled for Thursday, April 30, has been canceled due to the recent hiring freeze implemented by the State of Indiana. The event will be rescheduled for a later date, once hiring resumes.
Here are some places in the tri-state that ARE hiring.
Alcoa
Custom Staffing
Visiting Nurse Plus
Wal-Mart
Meier
Target
Kroger/Ruler
Instant Cart
Amazon (Work Remotely)
Dollar General
Berry Plastics
Sunset Funeral Home
Comfort Keepers
Apex Behavioral Services
Senior Helpers
Two Men and a Truck
Lowes
Painter
Innovative Staff Solutions
Farbest Foods
The Fresh Market