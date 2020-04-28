The EVSC Partners with AmeriQual to Provide Free Meal Kits

Because of an exciting new partnership with AmeriQual Group, the EVSC is offering free meal kits for area students. These meal kits will include 20 meals, two weeks worth of breakfasts and lunches, and will replace the EVSC's current Grab & go meals. The EVSC will also provide a gallon and a half of cold milk with each meal kit.

Meal kits will first be distributed on Wednesday, April 29, and will be available at the EVSC’s current “grab & go” lunch sites. The next available distribution day will be Wednesday, May 13. Again, these meal kits will only be available for pick up on Wednesday, April 29 and Wednesday, May 13 and the EVSC's current Grab & Go lunches will stop as of Wednesday.

Parents should be prepared for the size and weight of the meal kits, which will be much larger than what students currently receive, and the amount of milk will be significant. Those who walk to pick-up locations are encouraged to bring back packs, wagons or strollers.