The EVSC and AmeriQual to Provide Another Round of Free Meal Kits

On Wednesday, May 13, the EVSC will once again offer Meal Kits provided by AmeriQual for families to pick up. The meal kits will include 20 meals, two weeks worth of breakfasts and lunches. The EVSC also will provide a gallon and a half of cold milk with each meal kit.

As before, parents should be prepared for the size and weight of the meal kits, and the amount of milk will be significant. Those who walk to pick-up locations are encouraged to bring back packs, wagons or strollers. See the graphic below for pick-up locations.