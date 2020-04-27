Ft. Branch Mom Opens Up Amazon Package Ordered By Her Toddler [VIDEO]

Amelia and Mommy

What do you think your child would order from Amazon? Can they get on your account and just order something? Well, that's what a Ft. Branch mom found out when a package was delivered from Amazon and she hadn't ordered anything.

She soon realized that her daughter, four year old, Amelia, had ordered it. Danielle decided to make a video when she opening the package. She had no idea what she would find, but the results are hilarious.

Amelia is such a doll and so resourceful.

Amelia
