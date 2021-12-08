How To Tie The Perfect Bow and Win At Gift Wrapping

I don't like to brag, but I will. I am an incredible gift wrapper. Yes, I am basically the queen of gift wrapping AND bow tieing. And, let me tell you, it's not as hard as it looks.

My bows are killer. I would love to tell you that my family really appreciated my efforts, but sadly, they do not. Oh, they think they are pretty, but they say that my gifts with the amazing bows are too hard to open. I usually get some eye tolls while they pass around a pocket knife.

That's ok, though, that won't keep me from doing it because they look so awesome. If you want to learn how to tie your own personal, homemade bows, here is a fun video to show you how.

Now the one thing I struggle with is hard to wrap, crazy-shaped gifts. comes When it comes to those kinds of presents I need help. So, of course, I went to YouTube.

If you can't wrap every gift under your tree with these hacks, then you should probably just get everybody on your list a gift card

Here are some of my own personal gift boxing hacks.

When you order online, save the boxes. If you don't use the box to wrap the gift that is already in the box, use it to box another gift. Or, you can even use the extra boxes to store your Christmas decorations for next year.

Use other boxes that you have around the kitchen to box your gifts. Try empty cereal, cake mix, trash bogs, any box will do. It's fun to unwrap a gift and see the food box your gift is wrapped in. My kids have always loved it. It's like unwrapping a gift twice.

If you have some various baskets or containers sitting around that you aren't using, get them out and box a gift. Use Christmas-themed decorative netting, tissue pare,s or foil, add some ribbon and make it look like a beautiful present.

I would love to hear about your gift wrapping hacks too. Email them to me, HERE.

Merry Christmas!

