We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.

So I realize you may not be familiar with Krampus, and that's ok. I'll take a moment to give you a little history lesson on this piece of holiday folklore. While Santa Claus, or Saint Nicholas as he is sometimes known, is traditionally used as positive reinforcement to get children to behave, with the promise that he rewards good behavior by bringing toys and gifts to the children who behave themselves, Krampus is what you might call the anti-Santa.

See while Santa is depicted as friendly, warm, and jolly, Krampus is a horned half-human and half-goat beast that punishes and whips children who do not behave. In German folklore, it is said that Krampus would chase down naughty children and throw them in his sack on Krampus Nacht, which incidentally takes place on December 10, 2021.

So now that you know more about this terrifying, anthropomorphic beast, are you ready to get your photo taken with him? Evansville's Nick Nackery will be hosting photos with Krampus on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 4 pm to 8 pm. The photos will cost you $10 per photo or group. Children and leashed pets are welcome to participate but it is advised that the event may be too scary for some children and parental discretion is strongly advised. Find the Nick Nackery at 201 East Virginia Street in Evansville.

