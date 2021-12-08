Show Your Kids a Photo of Santa Delivering Their Gifts in Your Home

I tell you what... Christmas sure is different today than it was when I was a kid. I was doing good if I saw Santa at the mall. He wasn't here there and everywhere we turned. In fact, seeing Santa has become so commonplace that my very perceptive daughter started noticing differences when she was only about five and wanted answers. I had to explain they are all helpers and Santa is at the North Pole this time of year but drops in from time to time. When you see the real Santa, you'll know.

Santa always leaves evidence that he's been at our house delivering toys. He's quite messy. He leaves cookie crumbs, boot prints around, and even his reindeer eat their reindeer food and carrots like pigs in our front yard. But one year, I found an app that lets you "take a photo of Santa" in your living room - or anywhere he needs to be.

There's a website that can provide photo evidence to your kids that Santa (or elves or other fun characters) have been at your home, and you might want to try it just for the look on your child's face.

There's a famous line from the movie The Santa Clause. "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." This couldn't be more true when it comes to the jolly old man from the North Pole.

With the help of the website CaptureTheMagic.com, you can catch Santa in the act while delivering toys to your house. Doing so is super easy.

Simply upload a photo of your Christmas tree or another area from your home that Santa might visit to the website or free app (iOS or Android).

Then, select one of the Santa poses and insert him into the photograph.

You can use photo editing tools to touch up your picture.

You can also pay to remove the watermark from the picture (prices start at $1.99).

It's as easy as that. Your kids will love it. I mean didn't you always want to catch Santa dropping off toys at your house when you were a kid?

Coming soon, you'll be able to video Santa in your home.

Oh, and not only can you catch Santa Claus in the act, but CaptureTheMagic.com also allows you to capture a picture of other "visitors" like the Tooth Fairy, Easter Bunny, leprechauns, and more. Give it a try!

