The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources never lets any grass grow under its feet when dealing with invasive or harmful fish species.

FISH SPECIES ERADICATION FROM KENTUCKY LAKES

I'm no expert but I know enough to understand that a species that doesn't belong can throw off a very important ecological balance with regards to fish foods that anglers like to go after in Kentucky's ponds and lakes.

Well, take a look at all the non-native species of reptiles that get dumped into the Everglades. I'm pretty sure Florida's alligators don't wake up every morning expecting to deal with a python, right?

PROTECTING KENTUCKY'S FINS (FISHING IN NEIGHBORHOODS) LAKES

In Kentucky, the DFWR has dealt with Asian carp more times than I'd imagine it would care to remember. And now, on a smaller scale, the agency is performing an eradication of a species of fish that can cause serious problems in its FINs (Fishing In Neighborhoods) lakes. One of those lakes is Panther Creek Park Lake in Daviess County, and soon it will be free of gizzard shad.

A new one on me, gizzard shad required a little research. What I discovered is that it rarely bites a hook, but if it does, it is not considered a very worthy FOOD fish, even if it IS related to herring. I love herring. Bring it on. And yes, I mean food fish for humans; it's actually a common delicacy for other fish.

SHAD REMOVAL FROM PANTHER CREEK PARK LAKE

But it has to go. According to Kentucky DFWR, gizzard shad "negatively affect" the sunfish and bass populations of the Commonwealth's FINs lakes--the agency is also cracking down in Jefferson and Jessamine Counties.

But those who fish in Panther Creek Park Lake need to know that while it will be open for fishing DURING the water treatment process, anglers are warned not to consume the dead fish. The other fish are fine. The substance KDFWR will use specifically targets gizzard shad.

Let the eradication--or maybe e-SHAD-ication--commence.

