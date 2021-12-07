Notre Dame Football Releases 2022 Schedule

The past week or so has been an interesting one for the Notre Dame football team. First, they finished the season with an 11-1 record putting them at number five in the College Football Playoff Committee's final rankings and just missing a chance to play for the national title in the College Football Playoffs. Then, news broke their head coach of 12 years, Brian Kelly had accepted the head coaching job at LSU and would be leaving the program before their date with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on New Year's Day in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. They'll now be led in that game by their new head coach, Marcus Freeman, who served as Kelly's Defensive Coordinator, and now has the task of following the winningest coach in the program's long and storied history. Fortunately, it looks like the players are on board with their new head coach based on their reaction in this video shared by the program on Twitter.

As any coach will say, you never look past the next game. And while the team is no doubt 100% focused on beating a tough Oklahoma State team for their new head coach in a few weeks, fans can go ahead and look past the next game as the program released the schedule for the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The schedule features a few of Notre Dame's regular opponents including Stanford on October 15th, Navy on November 12th, and USC to wrap up the season on November 26th. It also features a few returning teams including Boston College, who were not on this season's schedule, on November 19th, and Clemson on November 5th. The last time Clemson and Notre Dame met was the 2020 season. As I imagine most Notre Dame fans remember, the Tigers were the number one team in the country heading into that game and the Fighting Irish handed them their first (and ultimately only) loss of the regular season with a 47-40 win in two overtimes.

One of the more interesting matchups on the 2022 schedule is the one that will start Notre Dame's season on September 3rd. That's when they face perennial powerhouse, Ohio State, the team their new head coach played for. A win against the Buckeyes will say quite a bit as the team begins its new chapter with its new head coach.

The remaining schedule can be seen below.

Complete 2020 Notre Dame Football Schedule

*Home games in bold

September 3rd - Ohio State

September 10th - Marshall

September 17th - Cal

September 24th - North Carolina

October 8th - BYU (Shamrock Series at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)

October 15th - Stanford

October 22nd - UNLV

October 29th - Syracuse

November 5th - Clemson

November 12th - Navy

November 19th - Boston College

November 26th - USC

[Source: Notre Dame Football on Facebook]

