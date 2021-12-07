Evansville Libraries Collecting Winter Essentials for EVSC’s Hangers Through December 30th

Winter is setting in on the Evansville area and that means it's time to break out the heavy coats, sock hats, gloves, and scarfs. For most of us, that means simply heading to the coat closet, or breaking out the plastic storage bin you stuffed all those things into after you finished using them last year. Unfortunately, for many families in our area, it's not that simple. Many find themselves in situations where they have to make tough decisions due to financial constraints. Do you put food on the table, pay the electric bill so the house has heat, or do you buy the winter essentials needed to stay warm outside? When you can't afford to do all three, you have to be selective, and oftentimes, it's the winter clothing that gets left out in the cold.

Fortunately, those of us who are blessed to have the means to cover the cost of all three can help those who can't through a new initiative the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library has created called "Seasons of Sharing."

What Are "Seasons of Sharing?"

According to a press release announcing the initiative provided by Heather McKinney of the EVPL:

Each “season” throughout the year, a different community need will be highlighted. The library will partner with different local charities to provide opportunities for our community to give back through donation drives.

The first of these donation drives will focus on collecting winter essentials such as gloves, hats, scarfs, coats, and jackets of all sizes for the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation's student clothing resource, Hangers. Donations are being accepted now through December 30th at all eight EVPL branches. Each branch has a specially-marked box where you can drop of your donation during library hours. McKinney's press release does not specify if the clothes need to be new or if they can be gently used. For example, a winter coat one of your own children has outgrown but is still in good shape.

For more information on Hangers and the services it provides to EVSC students, visit the EVSC Foundation website.

[Source: Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library]

