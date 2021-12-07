Yellowstone has become a huge hit since its' debut on Paramount Network in the summer of 2018. If you're one of the few people not watching it, the show stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the Dutton family "who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States" which is "under constant attack by those it borders - land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park," according to a plot synopsis on IMDB. I'll admit, I'm one of those people who have never seen it. I have every intention of starting it, I just haven't yet. And, I have no good reason why.

If you're a fan, I imagine you wonder what it's like to work on the show. On Monday, we met one Evansville native who knows first-hand.

James Eagleson (great name, by the way), is a Harrison High School graduate who, along with his wife, Lois, have landed recurring roles on the series making their debuts during episode five of the current season (season four).

When they're not in front of the camera, James and Lois run their own law enforcement training company. Before beginning the company, James spent time as a trooper for the South Carolina State Police where he worked narcotics. During that time, he learned a number of ways drug dealers try to transport and hide their merchandise, and he now takes what he learned on the job and shares it with other law enforcement agencies across the country, as well as the National Guard through the company.

We managed to get James in studio recently while he was back home celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday to talk to him about how he and Lois landed parts on the show, what we can expect from their characters in future episodes (without giving away in plot points, of course), and the time he watched Kevin Costner pull a burrito out of his pocket. Take a listen to our full interview with James in the segments below.

