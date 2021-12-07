Bring on all the Christmas light experiences you can give me and throw in a reindeer or eight and lots of family time and my holiday season is completely made.

GIVE US ALL THE LIGHTS

I found the most amazing two-part interactive Holiday experience including lights, reindeer, and Santa just a short drive from the Tri-State It starts with a drive-thru where you’ll enjoy holiday favorites from the warmth of your own car. Along the route, you’ll see animated light displays, decorated scenes, costume characters from some of your favorite holiday movies, and much more.

A BRAND-NEW EXPERIENCE

After the drive-through portion, the second of the journey is a trip inside the park where everyone can visit the Holiday Pavilion. They have even added something new this year...Santa’s Sleigh Hayride is a bonus ride through the lights on an open-air wagon. This gives everyone a new way to experience the lights.

LOTS OF CHARACTER & FUN

Kids and adults alike will enjoy interacting with our costume characters including a fan favorite – the Grinch. Santa will pay a visit on weekends during the month… and the little ones can pen a letter to Old St. Nick during the visit. In addition, there are photo opportunities, and a cookie decorating station for kids of all ages to decorate their favorite sweet treats. Families can also take pictures and decorate cookies for some added memories.

RUDY'S REINDEER BARN

Another crowd favorite is Rudy’s Reindeer Barn, featuring live reindeer. The reindeer will be on display throughout the season each night. Visitors can see the reindeer on display and take pictures of them on display for free.

Santa's Lookout & Rudy's Reindeer Barn is right outside of Bowling Green in Scottsville, Ky, located at 48 Locketts Dream Scottsville KY 42164.

