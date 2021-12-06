Hark! We have a cheesecake recipe for you that's gonna knock your Christmas stockings off. In fact, once you see this, you're gonna be craving a "heavenly piece!" LOL!

Now, full confession here. I am insanely partial to this recipe for two reasons. 1) I love cheesecake. 2) I love Red Velvet Cake. This recipe is a holly jolly marriage of both.

To celebrate the month of December and the Christmas holiday, WBKR Kentucky Cookin' guest Patty Millay is serving up a delicious Red Velvet Cheesecake. It looks like Christmas. It smells like Christmas. And, it tastes like Christmas.

Here's how to make it!

From Patty:

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... everywhere you go... I LOVE Christmas and I can't live for finding more ways to surprise my family and friends in this magical time of year!

I'd never even heard of Red Velvet Cake until I met my hubs 20 years ago. This unique combination of sweet and tart waltzed into our lives and we've fallen in love with it ever since. To make this year of family, faith and love complete, I've combined my Mother In Law's famous Red Velvet Cake with my favorite Cheesecake and OH MY GOODNESS! This is SO YUMMY!

RED VELVET CHEESECAKE

The Cheesecake

16 oz cream cheese (room temperature)

1/2 cup white sugar

1 TBL flour

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs (room temperature)

The Red Velvet Cake

1 box of White Cake Mix (brand of your choice)

3 eggs

1/4 cup oil

1 1/4 cup water

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 oz almond extract

2 oz red food coloring

2 cans of cream cheesecake frosting (brand of your choice)

DIRECTIONS

For the cheesecake:

Mix all ingredients until smooth. Pour into a well sprayed Springform pan. Place the pan on a cookie sheet alongside a bowl of water. Bake at 350* for 40 minutes.

After you put your cheesecake into the oven and set your timer, start your Red Velvet Cake.

For the Red Velvet Cake:

Mix all cake ingredients (minus red food coloring) together until smooth and creamy,

Prepare your cake pans with a flour based spray. Use liberally.

Add your food coloring last and be gentle with your mix. This is a serious red color and is very unforgiving. Add to prepared baking pans and slide into the oven with your cheesecake at 350* for 30 minutes.

How to Build the Red Velvet Cheesecake:

Let all layers cool completely. Assembly is one layer red velvet, one layer cheese cake and top with a layer of red velvet. Separate each layer with a thin layer of cream cheese frosting during assembly. Refrigerate to let all layers chill and bond together. This step is key in a perfect slice and serve situation.

Pro Tip from Patty: Garnish as you wish. I prefer slivered almonds, but I could see a chocolate chip chop or even crushed peppermints.... use what makes you happy! Serve cold with a glass of milk or a big cup of coffee! This is the most rich and decadent dessert I've done in years! I'm so happy with it and I hope you will be too!

