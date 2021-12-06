Growing up, a real Christmas tree was always a part of our holiday celebration. It was a big deal to go pick it out, strap it to the top of the station wagon, carry ti into the house, put it in the stand and try to make it stand up straight, and decorate it. A real tree made the holidays more special with its unique size and shape, along with the amazing pine scent that floated throughout the house.

As a teenager, my mom opted for a fake tree. They were so much easier to take care of and maintain. No trouble al all. After I had my own family, from the start, I chose a fake tree.

I'm just not a fan of having to keep a real tree watered. I also can't stand all of the needles falling off of the tree. A real tree is way more upkeep and high maintenance than I have time for. Not to mention that bugs that are crawling all over the tree and, therefore, possibly all over your house. No, I will NEVER have a real tree.

Here is a close up look at what the (insert shudder) bugs look like.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have a real Christmas tree and you are afraid it might have bugs or you think you may have seen a bug or two, or two-hundred, you should take the decorations and lights off, (I know, I'm sorry, what a pain, right?!?), take it outside leave it for twenty four hours, and give it a good shake before bringing it back inside the house.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

What are the most common types of bugs in Christmas tree?

The most common are Aphids, little black and brown bugs that have six legs and wings. You might also find Adelgids that are little red bugs that make little whiter sacks to get sap from the spruce needles. Also beware of Bark Beetles. They are brown bugs that burrow themselves into the trunk of the tree so you can't really see them.

What are the other bugs living in your Christmas tree?

According to Safe Brand,

The types of bugs living in your Christmas tree will differ depending on the type of tree and location. The major insects include: adelgids, aphids, bark beetles, mites, praying mantises, psocids, scale insects, spiders, moths, sawflies, weevils, bark lice and webworms.

According to WYFF 4, there could be 25,000 bugs in just one Christmas tree.😳

Getty Images/iStockphoto

What can you so to get rid of them?

Before you decorate, if you haven't already, leave the tree in your garage before bringing it inside your house for at least 24 hrs. Once you bring the tree inside, decorate it as usual. Make sure you vacuum around the tree regularly.

The one thing you never, ever want to do is spray your Christmas tree with any kind of bug spray. Hot lights and bug sprays do not make a good combo. It is a fire hazard.

Need more info, here is some visuals that will creep you out.

