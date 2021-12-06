The town of Newburgh is home to a number of great restaurants and will soon have a new option for residents who enjoy Asian cuisine.

According to Evansville 411 News on Facebook, more details have been revealed about Teriyaki Madness, the Denver, Colorado-based restaurant chain specializing in "Seattle Style" teriyaki. The restaurant touts "fresh, all-natural ingredients" all made-to-order and served with rice or noodles in bowls. The national chain, which has opened over 100 locations since being founded nearly 20 years ago in 2003 has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers four straight years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021.

A scroll through the menu on their website shows they offer chicken, beef, salmon, and tofu options for vegetarians and vegans along with seven sauce options; teriyaki, spicy, stir-fry, gyoza, thick teriyaki, sweet and sour, and katsu. To me, it looks like a combination of Panda Express and a hibachi restaurant like Big Bang Mongolian on Evansville's east side. You pick your protein, a vegetable or two to go with it, rice or noodles, and your sauce of choice, and the cooks whip it up for you on the spot.

The new location will be located in the same building as Wings Etc. on High Pointe Drive near Popeye's behind Walmart. While no specific opening date is given by Evansville 411 News, they do say the new location is expected to open in "Late 2022." As someone who not only lives in Newburgh and loves Asian food, but also has a 15-year-old daughter who would eat Asian food for every meal if she could, I'm looking forward to giving Teriyaki Madness a try once they open for business.

Speaking of Wings Etc., Evansville 411 News's post also mentions that the restaurant has filed for a permit to add a game room to their location. No timetable of when that will be finished was mentioned.

[Source: Evansville 411 News on Facebook]

