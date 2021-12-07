For those that experience sensory processing issues, the sights, sounds and even smells can be too much, making something as typical as a trip to a museum - or a holiday event - into an unpleasant experience.

The Indiana State Museum is currently hosting Celebration Crossing, an engaging and immersive holiday event for families. Taking place through January 2, 2022, Celebration Crossing includes a number of things to see and do, including visits with Santa and the Reindeer Barn. All-new for 2021, the Snowfall Express train,

Journey through the forest populated by animals celebrating the coming winter and first snowfall. Late autumn and winter scenes come alive with charming, whimsical characters, movement and music. You’ll encounter critters putting on their warm winter clothes, baking cozy meals and enjoying winter sports. Our new, ADA-accessible train will allow everyone in the family to enjoy the nearly five-minute trip together.

Get our free mobile app

There are a number of additional events planned throughout the Celebration Crossing, including specific dates to eat breakfast with Santa. However, the sensory-friendly afternoon will allow for those on the autism spectrum or who experience other sensory processing disorders to take part in the festivities.

During the Celebration Crossing Sensory-Friendly Afternoon, the volume of the music will be reduced, the lights will be dimmed, and fidget toys will be made available for those who need them. The event will take place on Sunday, December 12, 2021 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Indiana State Museum in downtown Indianapolis. The Autism Society of Indiana will also be on hand during the event to offer assistance to families that may need it. To learn more about the Celebration Crossing Sensory-Friendly Afternoon, visit IndianaMuseum.org.

This 10-Acre Holiday Drive-Thru Interactive Experience in Kentucky is Unforgettable (GALLERY)

Never Have I Ever (Christmas Carol Edition) If you've ever played the game NEVER HAVE I EVER with friends, then you know it's a good time! Basically, one person says 'Never Have I Ever' followed by something embarrassing or outrageous or even totally normal and everyone who has done it in the group has to take a drink. This morning, when we were looking at standard Christmas carols, we realized how many Christmasy things we've never done! So the Never Have I Ever Christmas game was born.