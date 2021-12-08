This Otter Knows How to Enjoy a Minnesota Snowstorm [watch]

Get our free mobile app

While we didn't get any snow here, parts of Minnesota saw nearly a foot of snow over the weekend, much to the delight of this otter.

Southeast Minnesota was skipped during the most recent winter storm, with much of the snow falling north of our neck of the woods. Even the Twin Cities metro saw a few inches of snow, while all we've been treated to here in the Rochester area is gusty winds and below-zero windchills.

Even though it's only our first bought with winter-like temps, it's enough to make you want to just stay inside and grab another cup of coffee, right? Which is why this video is one we all need to see.

If you could use a little good news, just keep scrolling to check out this video, which was taken over the weekend along Minnesota's North Shore, in Grand Marais. (Which is on Highway 61, north of Duluth about 5 hours and 20 minutes northeast of Rochester.)

That area of Minnesota received nearly a foot of snow during that storm that rolled through the Land of 10,000 Lakes Saturday and Sunday. And, it was during that snowstorm that Jennifer Starbright of Grand Marais happened to catch an otter playing and gleefully frolicking in the freshly-falling snow. She posted the video to her socials, which ABC News then retweeted.

How Close Are We to Rochester's Latest First Snowfall?

It's cool reminder to look for those simple joys we sometimes take for granted-- like enjoying a snowstorm. And if you just can't get enough cute animals (and who can't?!?) keep scrolling for more amazing animal pictures!

Listen to Curt St. John in the Morning

weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on Quick Country 96.5