Can an Illinois Suburb Break The World Record For Largest Dog Wedding?

There's a dog wedding happening this weekend in Illinois, but it has a bigger goal in mind than just getting two pooches hitched.

UPI details -

Organizers of a world record attempt in Chicago said they are hoping to gather more than 178 canine couples to break the record for the world's largest dog wedding ceremony. Leslie Allison-Seei, chair of the Villa Park Community Focus on Unifying Neighbors Commission, or F.U.N., said she previously participated in a November 2008 attempt at the record in Oak Park, Ill.

That attempt only had 87 dogs, which wasn't enough to break the record.

Allison-Seei said she wants to see Illinois take the record Saturday at Lions Park in Villa Park. I think it's totally doable.

You'll need to pre-register if you plan on attending. Here are the details -

You can still attend the event last minute, but you'll have to pay a fee to attend.

All of the money raised that day is to support all of the animal rescue groups that will be in attendance that day. They'll have swag bags and other goodies for the attendees so that's why they're asking people to pre-register.

You can learn more on the Facebook page hosting the event.

