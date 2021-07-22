How Did This Rare Pink Water Bird that’s Native to the Caribbean End Up in the Midwest?

Illinois bird watchers - it might be time for a mini road trip.

I was today years old when I learned what a Roseate Spoonbill is. It's a bird! Not just any bird, it's a rare pink water bird. I know what you're thinking - FLAMINGO!

Photo by Arvind Telkar on Unsplash

Nope - not a flamingo. A Roseate Spoonbill looks like this ...

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

These birds are native to Florida's Gulf Coast, the Caribbean, and parts of Central and South America. So when one was spotted in Michigan, obviously wildlife officials were a bit confused.

So how did it end up in the Midwest? Officials in Michigan said the first roseate spoonbill bird ever spotted in the wild in the state might have escaped from a zoo.

How STUNNING is that bird? I can't even imagine going on a walk in Michigan and seeing this bird. Once the news got out that this bird was in the area, local bird watchers from surrounding states started to ... flock ... to the area.

Get our free mobile app

According to WTVO Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles from Fairmount, Indiana and they said -

After a time, you see a lot of the same birds, and then you see something unusual. … I took over 300 pictures of it last night. We’re going home happy campers.

Young spoonbills are known to wander in the late summer but wildlife officials really think this bird is either from a zoo or very confused. I hope it makes it back to its home safely.

H/T WTVO



LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.