The magic of Disney is coming to Evansville's Ford Center March 31, 2022 - April 3, 2022, for seven live performances.

If we can't go to Walt Disney World, let's bring Disney to Evansville! Ok, technically there's nothing stopping you from going to Walt Disney World right now, but this show will be easier on your bank account.

DISNEY ON ICE PRESS

I think that the really cool part of this show (Aside from being on ice LOL) will be seeing so many different Disney characters. Not only will Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse star in the show, but we will also see our friends from Toy Story, Alladin, Prince Eric, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Anna, and Elsa from Frozen, and so many more.

Disney On Ice Presents: Mickey’s Search Party

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.

Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.

Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace.

Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice.

Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room.

Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out celebration.

Show Info: Ford Center

Thursday, March 31 7:00pm

Friday, April 1 7:00pm

Saturday, April 2 11:00am 3:00pm 7:00pm

Sunday, April 3 11:00am 3:00pm

Tickets for the general public go on sale December 14, 2021

