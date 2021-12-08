Illinois Dog named Bradford “Loves” His Owner’s Piano Playing

My mom used to dress up our family dog up in coats then she'd tell everyone how much the dog loved it. I suspect the same philosophy may be at work with an Illinois dog named Bradford that his owner says "loves" her piano playing.

This cute pet moment happened in New Athens, Illinois recently as you can probably tell with all the holiday attire. Here's what she said about Bradford:

I recorded this video with my dog, Bradford, who loves to sit on my lap while I play piano at my home.

He is a sweet little dog. Note: I've never known a dog named Bradford before.

I'm not trying to be a party pooper. As a matter of fact, I think he really does enjoy her piano playing...to mellow out. While we're on the subject, the most watched "dog playing piano" video I can find is this one which has been viewed over 19 million times.

2nd place would have to be this German Shepherd who is a rescue dog that can really jam.

In this world full of real problems, it's nice that pets can give us an innocent release from all that. More dogs playing and/or enjoying piano are what the world needs right now.

