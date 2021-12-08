The holidays can be a tough time for many. Imagine being incarcerated and away from your family at Christmas. One Owensboro man remembers his time spent at DCDC and wants to help others.

A VALUABLE LIFE LESSON LEARNED

Angel here and many of you often hear me sing the praises of my husband, Joe. He's kind of a saint in my eyes and the eyes of many in our community for his servant's heart and drives to help others however he is able. There was a time in his life when he wasn't about helping anyone but himself and it landed him in the Daviess County Detention Center where he learned very valuable life lessons that have brought him to this point in life.

REMEMBERING OTHERS

Joe doesn't talk a lot about his time spent at DCDC except when he is giving his testimony. However, he does recall how hard life was behind bars. I remember when he decided he wanted to do the Ramen Noodle Donation Drive for Christmas a few years ago I kind of looked at him like "WHAT?!" He explained to me that Ramen Noodles are a delicacy in jail. He told me they would absolutely love getting noodles for Christmas and they would think it's the best. He said he wanted to make sure even though they were there they knew someone was thinking about them on Christmas even in the smallest way.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

If you would like to help purchase noodles for the inmates please do not buy them! All the noodles must be ordered together and in a specific way to ensure they can be taken by the jail. There are 650 inmates currently residing at the Daviess County Detention Center. All monetary donations can be sent via Venmo to Angel-Welsh-2 or Paypal Welsh4411@gmail.com. Any donation is tax-deductible. You can also mail a check to 320 Clay Street, Owensboro Kentucky 42303.

In advance thank you so much for your kindness and support.

