This Year’s 100 Men Who Cook in Evansville Cancelled Over COVID-19 Concerns

Despite Evansville officials working with the state government to develop a plan on reopening the City, and things seemingly moving in the right direction at this time, there's still a ton of uncertainty on what those plans mean for large gatherings. Because of that, and in the interest of public safety, organizers of the annual 100 Men Who Cook have made the tough decision to go ahead and pull the plug on this year's event, and turn their focus to 2021.

The annual event brings together 100 local men, each of which prepare a dish for those in attendance to sample, with all the money raised going to that year's chosen charity. I participated last year for the first time with what I called Sweet & Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Bites. Chunks of boneless, skinless chicken breast I deep-fried, seasoned with my homemade Nashville Hot seasoning, and drizzled with a warm spicy honey that was basically the seasoning mixed in with regular honey.

This year's chosen charity was The Dream Center. They will now stay on board as the recipient for next year. Considering last year's event raised $226,000 for the Children's Museum of Evansville, there's no doubt they were excited about the potential for a large donation coming their way this year to help continue their mission of serving families in the Jacobsville area. I'm sure the excitement is still there, it's just been pushed back a year.

Next year's event is scheduled for Saturday, August 28th, which gives me plenty of time to figure out what my dish is going to be. In the meantime, you can make a donation to The Dream Center through their website.