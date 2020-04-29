Evansville Boy’s Birthday Parade Causes Traffic Jam & Smiles

Colt Egan turned 11 April 28, 2020, and his parents wanted to go all out. But that’s kind of hard to do right now, especially with Colt’s situation. According to his dad, Colt has been going through a lot in the past few years with his health not to mention being in and out of the hospital.

So, his dad reached out to the car community to see if anyone could drive by their house and say happy birthday. Well, they had such a good turnout that the Sheriff’s Department had to direct traffic around the Westside Rural King. Over 20 hot rods, Brave from the Highland Challenger Baseball League, and even a horse came out to wish Colt a happy birthday. Thanks to Ben Griffin @through.bens.eyes for the awesome pics

