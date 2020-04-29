The CDC Recommends Pets Social Distance Like Humans

Two pet cats in New York were diagnosed with COVID-19, which has caused the CDC to update their recommendations on pet care during the pandemic.

On April 22nd, the CDC confirmed two pet cats in New York tested positive for COVID-19. The cats live in desperate areas of New York state, and both had mild respiratory illness, but are expected to make a full recovery. So that's at least good news! But now the CDC has updated their stance on pets during the Caronavirus pandemic.

The CDC is still working dilligently to learn more, but until that time here's their current recommendations for pets:

Don't let pets interact with people or animals outside the household.

Keep cats indoors when possible.

When walking dogs, keep them leashed and maintain 6 feet between them and other people and animals.

Avoid dog parks or public places where many people and pets gather.

If you're sick with COVID-19 (confirmed or suspected) you should restrict contact with your pets and other animals just as you would people.

If possible, have another member of your household care for your pets.

Avoid contact with your pet (this includes petting, sharing a bed, letting them lick you, etc...).

If you have to care for your pet when sick, wear a cloth face mask, and washe your hands before and after interacting with them.

The CDC also states that testing animals will not reduce the availability of tests for humans. You can read more about these updates from the CDC, here.