Evansville Costco will Require Members to Wear Face Masks Monday

As our states begin the reopen process, we will need to get used to new restrictions in public places. If you plan on shopping at Costco, you will need to have a face mask. This new policy goes into effect Monday, May 4, 2020.

I'm really glad that my husband doesn't mind shopping and doing errands, because I'm not ready for all of the changes we are seeing. I know it's important to follow the rules, to make sure that everyone stays safe, but thinking about it stresses me out.

In addition to wearing a face mask, also beginning Monday, only 2 members per membership card will be allowed in Costco stores in Indiana. Costco announced in the press release that if you shop in Kentucky, only 1 member per card will be allowed in.

Costco is offering special shopping hours for members aged 60+ and the disabled from 9:00 A.M.-10:00 A.M. There are limits set on some essential items, and there are restrictions on returns.

Costco is not accepting returns on specific items, including:

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Sanitizing wipes

Paper towels

Rice

Disinfecting spray

