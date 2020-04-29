Evansville RN Shares Eerie Photos of an Empty New York City

My friend and Registered Nurse, Emily Blair saw that there was a need for more nurses in New York, so she jumped at the opportunity to help others. She just got to New York and while waiting on her assignment got the chance to do a little exploring. But this isn't at all how it would normally be in NYC, the sidewalks are mostly empty, and stores are closed. Emily shared photos of the eerie scenes which you can see below.

The photos really show the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on normal life.

Thank you again for sharing these photos with us Emily! Stay safe, and thank you for helping others!