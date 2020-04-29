Evansville Regional Airport Hosting JetStream Music Festival

Our friends at the Evansville Regional Airport have been dropping little hints about something pretty awesome that they are working on.

What could this morse code message possibly mean? Today, we were able to get some answers.

We rely on our airports to get us safely to our favorite music festivals. Sadly, more of those are getting canceled, as COVID-19 continues to ruin 2020. The Jetstream Music Festival will give us the chance to travel 'Virtually' to experience live music.

Airports across the nation will join together for a night of celebrating local music on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. The Facebook Live event will be hosted by 10-time Austin Music Award winner, Gina Chavez. Wondering which band / artist will be representing Evansville? So are we! The complete lineup of performers will be released this Friday, May 1, 2020. Until then, we can keep making guesses.

Just as airports connect people, music, by way of this unique partnership with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, also serves as a means to continually bring people together, especially during a time when people aren’t traveling. Evansville Regional Airport is thrilled to be a part of this collaborative effort to showcase the diverse music culture of the Greater #Evansville Region. Mark your calendars to join us onboard virtually for #JetStreamFest. May 6 at 5:00P.M. CST.

