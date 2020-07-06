This Sweet Trio is Looking for Their Forever Home [VHS PET OF THE WEEK]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Pear, Plum, and Apricot!

These 11 week old kittens are three of the 232 (!!!) cats and kittens living at the Vanderburgh Humane Society right now. Plum is the all-black one, Pear and Apricot are obviously the other two. Their adoption fee is $60 a piece which includes up to date shots, a microchip, plus spay/neutering. They are currently on the waiting list to have their spay/neuter surgery done so they can hopefully go home early next week according to Amanda Coburn of the VHS.

If you'd like to stop by and hang out with the three of them to see if you'd like to adopt one or all three, you'll first need to go to the VHS website and fill out an adoption application. Once that is submitted someone with the VHS will contact you to set up an appointment for you to visit.

If you're not sure you can commit to adopting, the Humane Society is in need of foster homes for several of the kittens currently in their care. Visit the VHS website to find out how you can help.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org

