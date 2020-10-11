There’s a New Dog Park in Town and You can Hear all About it

Coming up on Friday there is an event for the whole family! Yes, that means those furry members too. It is Woodmere Dog Park’s Phase One Unleashing. The long-awaited dog park is finally open and they are ready to celebrate!

I got to talk with Nancy Drake and Christine Keck about the Tri-State’s latest addition as well as how they plan kick-off the grand opening. Check it out!

Again, Phase One Unleashing of Woodmere Dog park is happening this Friday at the new park. Which is located at 3400 Lincoln Avenue in Evansville. Bring the kids and the dog to check out the new park and be a part of the festivities.