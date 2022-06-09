There is Now a Sriracha Shortage in 2022

Sorry, Sriracha fans. You might find it hard to find the sauce in stores this year.

When it comes to supply shortages, especially over the past year or two, we have had a lot of them. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many shortages in the supply and demand chain. It started with toilet paper, then meat, ketchup, and soft drink shortages. Heck, even some of our favorite restaurants have been affected by shortages over the past year.

In 2022, there have been several shortages of some products that we use all of the time. The most notable this year has been the baby formula storage. Recently, we reported shortages of Totino's Pizza and movie theater popcorn. Unfortunately, the shortages are continuing in 2022.

Sriracha Shortage of 2022

Huy Fong Inc., one of the world's largest producers in the Asian hot sauce market, is anticipating a major shortage of its most popular item, Sriracha. An article on CNN says:

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products," the company said in a statement. "We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest."

Why is There a Sriracha Shortage in 2022?

Chili peppers, the main ingredient in Sriracha sauce, have been in short supply since the beginning of the pandemic. The shortage has since gotten worse, due to severe weather conditions affecting the quality of the peppers.

What Does This Mean For Sriracha Fans?

Huy Fong said in an April 2022 statement that they will not be accepting any new orders before September and that orders that were placed before Labor Day would not be fulfilled until the fall as a result of the shortage and high demand for the product. They also asked distributions of their Sriracha not to "promise any products to customers unless you have the product in stock."

So, this means that it will be harder and harder to find Sriracha on the shelves in stores, and perhaps even at restaurants, as the summer progresses. If you see a bottle in the store, you might want to get it while you can!

