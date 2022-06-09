One-Of-A-Kind Opportunity To Feed Giraffes At This Illinois Zoo
If you love animals, then you have to check out this rare opportunity to feed giraffes at a zoo in Illinois.
Plenty Of Places To Enjoy Animals In Illinois
My family is big-time animal lovers. There is always at least one pet in our house. We support animal causes whenever possible. Luckily in Illinois, there are plenty of places to see some that aren't normally running around in our neighborhood.
Of course, there are a couple of world-class facilities within a short driving distance from Rockford. They are Lincoln Park and Brookfield Zoos. If you don't want to fight the traffic and pay the high prices of the city, there are other smaller more affordable places too.
Nice Smaller Zoo In Illinois To See Animals
One of those smaller facilities in Illinois to enjoy exotic animals is Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois. During your visit, you'll see 600 animals and 200 species on 40 acres of land.
Niabi Zoo serves as an education and conservation center that actively works with other programs on field conservation, coordinated breeding programs, and community education to make sure the incredible creatures we share on this planet will stay part of the natural world for generations to come.
Unique Opportunity To Feed Giraffes at Niabi Zoo
If you want a unique experience of being one-on-one with an animal, the Niabi Zoo gives visitors the opportunity to feed giraffes. Since they are the tallest land mammals on Earth, there's an observation deck to look into the giraffe's eyes while feeding one. That would be an amazing experience.
For more info, HERE.