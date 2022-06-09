One-Of-A-Kind Opportunity To Feed Giraffes At This Illinois Zoo

If you love animals, then you have to check out this rare opportunity to feed giraffes at a zoo in Illinois.

Buddhika Weerasinghe, Getty Images Buddhika Weerasinghe, Getty Images loading...

Plenty Of Places To Enjoy Animals In Illinois

My family is big-time animal lovers. There is always at least one pet in our house. We support animal causes whenever possible. Luckily in Illinois, there are plenty of places to see some that aren't normally running around in our neighborhood.

Of course, there are a couple of world-class facilities within a short driving distance from Rockford. They are Lincoln Park and Brookfield Zoos. If you don't want to fight the traffic and pay the high prices of the city, there are other smaller more affordable places too.

Nice Smaller Zoo In Illinois To See Animals

One of those smaller facilities in Illinois to enjoy exotic animals is Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley, Illinois. During your visit, you'll see 600 animals and 200 species on 40 acres of land.

According to niabizoo.com,

Niabi Zoo serves as an education and conservation center that actively works with other programs on field conservation, coordinated breeding programs, and community education to make sure the incredible creatures we share on this planet will stay part of the natural world for generations to come.

Unique Opportunity To Feed Giraffes at Niabi Zoo

If you want a unique experience of being one-on-one with an animal, the Niabi Zoo gives visitors the opportunity to feed giraffes. Since they are the tallest land mammals on Earth, there's an observation deck to look into the giraffe's eyes while feeding one. That would be an amazing experience.

For more info, HERE.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.